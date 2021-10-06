The PSNI have appealed for information about the knife robbery

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “At around 11.30pm, a male in his teens was approached by a man asking him for money.

“When he refused, the suspect threatened him with a knife, before making off with a sum of cash in the direction of Shaftesbury Square.

“The suspect is described as being approximately 6’ 2” in height, of stocky build, and with short ginger hair and a bushy beard. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured hoody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am appealing to anyone with information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 777 of 05/10/21.”