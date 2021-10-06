PSNI appeal: Man threatens teenager with knife before making off with his cash
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a robbery in the Dublin Road area of south Belfast on Monday.
Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “At around 11.30pm, a male in his teens was approached by a man asking him for money.
“When he refused, the suspect threatened him with a knife, before making off with a sum of cash in the direction of Shaftesbury Square.
“The suspect is described as being approximately 6’ 2” in height, of stocky build, and with short ginger hair and a bushy beard. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured hoody.
“I am appealing to anyone with information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 777 of 05/10/21.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org