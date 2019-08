Police in Larne are investigating theft of a red Honda 420 quad bike from a farm at Ballysnod Road.

It is believed the quad was taken sometime between midday and 3.00 pm on Thursday afternoon (August 1).

Officers are appealing to anyone with any information about this incident or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1363 01/08/19 or contact the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.