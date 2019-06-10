PSNI appeal to parents after alcohol incidents

PSNI Carrickfergus had to “divert resources from crime” on Saturday afternoon to “chase young people who were causing annoyance and drinking alcohol”.

Police took to social media in a direct appeal to parents at the weekend urging them to not to “shirk responsibility” and waste their time.

One woman said that she witnessed young teenagers, aged approximately 13 or 14-years-old, falling off the pavement at North Road in Carrick in front of traffic.

She indicated that some of them “could hardly stand”.

Another added: “It’s an absolute disgrace. Drunken 13 and 14-year-olds staggering into us while we were watching the parade with a three-year-old. Nearly knocked us off our feet.”

It was also noted that teenagers had been observed in a drunken state at Fergus Avenue, from 3.00 pm, that afternoon.