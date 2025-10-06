PSNI appeals for information on Ahmed Abashar after he failed to appear at court - bench warrant issued
The PSNI has appealed for information on the location of a man who failed to appear at court.
This evening police issued a photo of Ahmed Abashar, saying a bench warrant was issued for him on Tuesday, 30 September when he failed to appear at court.
He is also wanted in relation to breach of High Court bail.
The police said: "If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
The Op Relentless reference number is RM25059578.
Police have not released any further information about his case.