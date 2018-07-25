PSNI appoint temporary new Deputy Chief

The PSNI is to appoint a new temporary Deputy Chief Constable, following the departure from the role of Drew Harris, who joins the police force in the Republic of Ireland as Commissioner.

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin will take up the reins.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “With the departure of Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris from PSNI on his appointment as Commissioner of An Garda Siochana it has been necessary to select and appoint a Deputy Chief Constable.

“The appointment of chief officers to the PSNI, including the Deputy Chief Constable, is the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Policing Board (NIPB). The Policing Board is not fully constituted at this time and is therefore currently unable to make such a substantive appointment. In these circumstances the Chief Constable is empowered by Police Regulations to make temporary appointments to Chief Officer ranks.”

The spokesperson continued: “Following consultation with the Chair of NIPB the Chief Constable conducted an internal selection process, assisted by external assessors, and selected ACC Stephen Martin as Temporary Deputy Chief Constable. The appointment will take effect from 11 August and is expected to last until the Policing Board is reconstituted and has the opportunity to advertise, select and appoint a Deputy Chief Constable on a substantive basis.”

Chief Constable George Hamilton said: “Stephen Martin’s policing experience and commitment to keeping people safe in all our communities gives me confidence in making this appointment until such times as the Policing Board is reconstituted and can select and appoint a Deputy Chief Constable on a substantive basis.”