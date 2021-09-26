PSNI arrest man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Sunday, 26th September 2021, 12:16 pm

He is also suspected of failing to stop for police, failing to stop at and report an accident, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested yesterday, Saturday, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The arrests relate to an incident in the early hours of Saturday, September 25 after a pursuit occurred around Coleraine when a vehicle failed to stop for police.