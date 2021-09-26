A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also suspected of failing to stop for police, failing to stop at and report an accident, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested yesterday, Saturday, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.