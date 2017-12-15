PSNI arrest pair for Londonderry shooting

Detectives investigating a paramilitary style shooting in Londonderry have arrested two men under the Terrorism Act this morning.

The arrests relate to a shooting on Sunday 12th November on Madams Bank Road in the city.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch arrested two men, both aged 30, in relation to a shooting in which a 44-year-old man was shot in the leg. A planned search was also carried out at a house in the Shantallow area.

“Both men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are currently helping police with their enquiries.”