PSNI have made one arrest in the case.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wilson said they believe the injured man was assaulted outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street in Portadown town centre, at around 1:40am on Sunday morning.

“A short time after the assault occurred it was reported that the man had fallen in the street and was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remains at this time in a critical condition,” Mr Wilson said. “We have been conducting a number of enquiries following the incident and have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.

“From CCTV footage of the scene at the time of the incident we can see that there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault or who has dash-cam footage from the scene which could assist with our investigation to contact detectives at Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.”