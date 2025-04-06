Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI have arrested three men following the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation in the Donaghadee area.

Three men fled by car after police attended a property in the town. They were later arrested in Belfast and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: “The illicit drugs operation was uncovered on Friday afternoon, 4th April after police attended a property in the area.

“Three men who were inside the premises fled from the scene by car. A short time later officers successfully located and stopped the vehicle on the Antrim Road in Belfast. The three men were detained and a search of the vehicle uncovered a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis.

“Two of the men aged 35, and the third man aged 41, were arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences, including cannabis cultivation. All three remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply of drugs and pursue those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

"We encourage anyone who may have information about drug related activity in their community to contact us. Any information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, could help make a big difference in tackling this type of organised crime and the harm it causes.”