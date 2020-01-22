PSNI arrest two men in Malcolm McKeown petrol station murder investigation

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown have arrested two men aged 30 and 31.

They have been taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for questioning.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his silver BMW behind Dewart’s service station in Waringstown, County Down, in August.

The father-of-three’s body was found at about 9pm, about 90 minutes after police believe the shooting took place.

Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery said Mr McKeown had been shot up to six times at close range in the head and body.