PSNI believed driver was trapped inside burning car

Police were forced back by heat and flames as they attempted to save the driver of a car which went on fire near Magherafelt

Police came across the car on its room ‘in what can only be described as a fireball’ last Friday night.

Car burnt out near Magherafelt

PSNI Magherafelt said: “Believing the driver to be trapped inside they attempted to get into the vehicle but were forced back by the heat and flames as well as a number of small explosions.

“After fire service arrived and extinguished the flames it became clear no one was inside, thankfully.

“Additional crews and units searched the area for the driver who was located a number of hours later having attempted to hide from Police. We provided medical treatment and arrested for a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol.”

Police said it required significant resources including three fire crews, ambulance air support and dogs.