PSNI brand theft of lamp from a church as ‘despicable’

Police have branded as ‘despicable’ the theft of an old lamp from a Co Armagh church which has held sentimental value to generations of worshipers.

The PSNI said the theft happened on Monday, October 22, sometime between 11am and 4pm at St Patrick’s Church in Derrymacash.

A lamp, which has great sentimental value to generations of worshipers has been stolen from a Co Armagh church

The lamp has hung by the altar in the old church for a very long time and has been part of young parishioner’s childhood memories in the Chapel.

PSNI Craigavon said on Facebook: “The church and it’s community are understandably extremely upset by this item being taken from them.

“Did you see this happen?

“Have you been offered this item for sale?

“Do you know of this item having been passed for scrap metal?

“Do YOU have this item? If so, I would suggest you return it ASAP, or give us a call, we’d love to speak to you.

“Thievery is an awful act in my book, but thieving from a place of worship, well, that’s a new low in anyone’s book!

“Any information you may have, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, it may be of help.

“It would no doubt be absolutely devastating for those who wish to use places of worship, if they had to be kept under lock & key because of certain people’s theivery-like tendencies.

“Let’s get these people locked up. Please get in touch on 101, quoting reference: 996 of 22/10/18.”