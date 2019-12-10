PSNI called to NI primary school over concerns for children's safety

Police have been called to a NI primary school over concerns for children's safety.

The PSNI said it was called to Lurgan's Kings Park Primary School yesterday due to issues over drivers behaviour at the school crossing patrol and motorists breaching red lights.

School children

In a statement police said: "Officers from Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team attended Kings Park Primary School in response to concerns raised for the safety of children on their way in and out of school.

"It has been brought to our attention that some drivers are not being courteous to the crossing patrol and on occasion, some motorists are breaching red lights at the crossing.

""The potential consequences of this doesn’t bear thinking about. Please slow down, obey the crossing point when it is in use, and Be patient as the children make their way into school.

"We will be making guest appearances over the coming weeks and our message is clear –Any motorists putting children’s safety at risk will have their day in court. Please don’t let it be you."