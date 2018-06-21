PSNI celebrate 'Ronaldo style hat-trick' of arrests

Police in Londonderry celebrated what they described as a 'Ronaldo style hat-trick' of arrests in the city on Wednesday.

Police officers were conducting vehicle checkpoints in the city when they made the arrests.

"At our last point and just before terminating duty we got a Ronaldo style hatrick [sic]," said the PSNI on social media.

"One car, three arrests (back of the net). Considering there were four people travelling in this car it's not too bad."

The PSNI added: "Two of the males were in possession of Class B Controlled Drugs and unfortunately for them had money warrants currently outstanding.

"The third male was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs."