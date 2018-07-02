PSNI charge man, 21, with murder

The PSNI has charged a 21-year-old man with murder after the death of a man in north Belfast last week.

The suspect, who has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, is to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Monday, 2 July.

The charges are in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Robert Edward Joseph Molloy Jones in North Belfast on Thursday 28 June.

Paramedics treated the seriously injured man in the area of Parkmount Street-Seaview Close before he was taken to hospital, where he died.