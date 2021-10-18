The PSNI said a woman was injured with a knife.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today, Monday October 18.

The charges relate to an incident in the Monbrief Walk area of Lurgan on Saturday evening (October 16th).

Police had arrested a man in Lurgan following reports that a man carrying a large knife approached two females and demanded they hand over their car keys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the women is said to have sustained minor injuries during the incident that occurred around 5.30pm on Saturday at Monbrief Walk in the Taghnevan area.

Inspector Kerr said: “Police responded after a report of two females had been approached by a man who is alleged to have produced a large knife and demanded their car keys.