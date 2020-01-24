PSNI chief constable ‘looking forward’ to attending GAA game in near future

PSNI chief constable has said he is looking forward to attending a GAA game after being presented with a personalised jersey by officials from the GAA’s Ulster branch.

On Friday, Simon Byrne posted an image of himself holding the yellow sports top on Twitter, along with a ‘thank you’ in Irish for the meeting.

In the accompanying message, he said: “Very productive meeting with @UlsterGAA today, a great opportunity to discuss a range of important issues. Go raibh maith agat Uachtarán Oliver Galligan and Rúnaí Brian McAvoy for their hospitality & gift of a #livetoplay jersey. I look forward to attending a game very soon.”

Mr Byrne had been heavily criticised after posting a Christmas Day image on Twitter – posing outside Crossmaglen PSNI station flanked by two uniformed officers carrying rifles fitted with large night sights.

He was lambasted by both Sinn Fein and the SDLP for the “offensive” display of “heavy weaponry” and later apologised.

Mr Byrne said the picture was “never meant as a comment on the community of Crossmaglen and South Armagh”.