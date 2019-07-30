PSNI chief Simon Byrne challenged on ‘fake news’ bomb tweet

A former lord mayor of Belfast says a “hoax” device left in the path of a July 12 parade was “still dangerous” given that it included an accelerant and “exploded with a fireball”.

Shortly before 8.30am on July 12 police discovered a suspicious object in the Springfield Road area of Belfast, which was timed to obstruct an Orange Order parade. As a result, the Springfield Road was closed while Army bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion and took away evidence. Police later declared the device a hoax.

Shortly after the event the chief constable was challenged on Twitter by someone who asked him to clarify what had happened with the “viable” device.

Simon Byrne, who had only been in the job for 12 days, replied “Fake news”, a response which angered some unionists in the area.

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said that he had been briefed about the issue by senior Orangeman Wesley McCreedy, who was in the parade.

Mr Kingston said that Mr McCreedy had been told by a police officer that the device had “exploded with a fireball, presumably due to the presence of an accelerant such as petrol”. The police officer advised the Orangeman that it had been “a viable device” he added.

Mr Kingston noted that if the Army bomb officers had stated that it was not viable, “then it was still a dangerous device given that it included an accelerant”.

Community worker Stephen Andrews tweeted that police told him on July 12 morning that it was a hoax, but that an officer later rang him to say that “the road would be closed for some time so that forensics could gather all traces of the ‘device’ and evidence”.

He too claimed the parade was later advised it had been “viable”. He added: “Something very strange going on.”

The PSNI said that they are appealing for information about the security alert in the Springfield Road, Belfast on Friday, July 12.

A spokeswoman noted that on July 20, Mr Byrne reiterated his comments from July 13 that it had been “a hoax device” and that this had been confirmed by the Army. “There was no media blackout and, in no way, was there any attempt to censor this information,” Mr Byrne said.

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact police at Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 725 12/07/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.