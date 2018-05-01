PSNI closing net on killer of German backpacker

Detectives investigating the murder of a German backpacker in Northern Ireland three decades ago have revealed they are “extremely close” to catching her killer.

Following a fresh appeal last month to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Inga Maria Hauser’s death, the PSNI received over 30 calls from members of the public.

Investigators have also received the results of further DNA testing, and have met scientists and other specialists in order to analyse the results.

It comes amid claims an IRA unit that conducted a secret investigation could hold vital clues about her killer.

Ms Hauser went missing after she arrived in Larne on a ferry from Scotland on April 6, 1988.

The 18-year-old’s body was found two weeks later in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Police believe she died shortly after she arrived in Northern Ireland and that she was subjected to a vicious and ruthless assault.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray, said: “One strand of the operation was to identify the man whose DNA was found at the crime scene.

“A previous DNA screening process was one of the largest ever conducted and involved many hundreds of people, throughout the UK.

“However, as time evolves so does DNA science so we have carried out further familial DNA screening. We have now received the results and have met with scientists and other specialists in order to take these forward.

“We still believe we are extremely close to progressing criminal justice action against Inga Maria’s killer or killers.”

DCS Murray said anyone with information about who killed Ms Hauser owes it her family to come forward so they can have closure.

He added: “Inga Maria’s family deserve to know what happened. Her father died not knowing who killed his daughter and her mother has been ill for many years. The family have been tortured by her murder and we have been in close contact with Inga’s heartbroken sister in the run up to and following this anniversary.”

DCS Murray made a direct appeal to the family and friends of Ms Hauser’s killer to “search your conscience” and come forward.

“Now is the time that common humanity should override misplaced loyalty,” he added.

“What if this was your daughter or granddaughter – subjected to a brutal and ruthless assault after arriving in a new country before being killed and left in a forest. Think of the fear and pain she felt, think of her family not having justice.

“After 30 years, it’s time to tell us what you know – contact police by calling detectives in on 028 7137 9783.”