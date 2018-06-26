PSNI Deputy Chief appointed head of Irish police force

A senior police officer in Belfast has been appointed head of the Republic of Ireland’s police force.

Drew Harris has been deputy chief constable at the Police Service of Northern Ireland since 2014 and is an expert in high-risk covert policing operations and critical incidents.

Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said: “I am pleased that the rigorous selection process by the Public Appointments Service on behalf of the Policing Authority has come to a successful conclusion with the appointment today by Government of Drew Harris as the next Garda Commissioner with the full functions of that role including safeguarding the security of the State.”

PSNI chief constable George Hamilton said: “Drew Harris has been driven by a commitment to protect the most vulnerable in our community.

“I have no doubt that this will continue to be his ambition as Garda Commissioner.

“He is a man of unfathomable strength, humility and grace and I have been privileged to have him serve as my Deputy Chief Constable for almost four years.”