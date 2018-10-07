PSNI evacuate ferry after bomb warning

The PSNI evacuated passengers from a ferry in Belfast after a report that a “device” had been left on board.

Police said the Belfast to Liverpool service was held in Belfast while the vessel was searched.

However, at around 12.50am on Sunday, the PSNI said no device was found and passengers were allowed to re-embark.

The PSNI had said: “Following a report that a device had been left on board a ferry docked in Belfast and bound for Liverpool, all passengers have now been safely evacuated and PSNI and Harbour Police officers are currently carrying out a search of the vessel.”