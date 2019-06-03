PSNI: Fresh ‘hate crime’ attack on Narrow Water IRA bomb memorial

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of fresh criminal damage at a memorial to 19 soldiers murdered at Narrow Water, near Warrenpoint.

The double IRA bomb attack took place in August 1979, one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

PSNI Superintendent Jane Humphries said the report of criminal damage was made at 1:35pm on Sunday and that wreaths and crosses had been damaged.

She believed the attack took place sometime between 4pm on Saturday and 12.30pm on Sunday.

“Our enquiries into this incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, are continuing and we would urge anyone who witnessed what happened, or who knows anything about this to get in touch with police,” she said. “We would also ask anyone who may have captured dashcam or helmet cam footage on the Warrenpoint dual carriageway to call police on 101, quoting reference number CCS 1099 of 02/06/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.