PSNI give assurance on bonfire removals

The PSNI has moved to give assurances that contractors will not be removing any more bonfires around east Belfast.

Police tweeted the information after decisions were made to remove material from bonfires at Bloomfield walkway in east Belfast and Cluan Place off the Albertbridge Road in the city due to their proximity to buildings and concerns over public safety.

The Bloomfield walkway was lit prematurely in the early hours of Wednesday before contractors could remove materials, however they moved in an removed the Cluan Place bonfire around midday on Wednesday.

Contractors working with police were masked in an apparent attempt to protect their identities.

There had been speculation that further bonfires in east Belfast might be targeted however the PSNI moved to dampen speculation.

“We are aware of speculation that contractors will be removing materials from other sites in and around the east of the city,” police said. “This is not the case. The operations at Bloomfield Walk and Cluan Place are necessary to protect nearby buildings and residents who live in the areas.”