PSNI have questions to answer over ‘paedophile hunter’ groups: Sugden

The PSNI has questions to answer over the rise in vigilante-style ‘paedophile hunter’ groups in Northern Ireland, a former justice minister has said.

The PSNI confirmed they have had 77 incidents brought to their attention by such groups since June last year, three of which are being considered by the Public Prosecution Service.

Former justice minister Claire Sugden said that while she supports calls from the PSNI for these groups to leave the job of upholding the law to the proper authorities, the rise of this brand of vigilante-style group does pose questions of police.

The groups often pose as children online and exchange messages with people they suspect of grooming before confronting the accused, usually on camera, and posting the video on their Facebook page.

It is a phenomenon which has also been encountered elsewhere, with police forces in other parts of the UK and across the border in the Irish Republic speaking out about the issue.

Ms Sugden, speaking to the News Letter, said: “I would very much support the calls from the police for these people to stop doing what they are doing and let the police get on with their job.”

She added: “That said, when there is a rise in this type of vigilante activity it does call into question whether the police are doing enough.”

The former minister had been speaking after the PSNI had issued a warning about the rise of ‘paedophile hunter groups’ in Northern Ireland.

Detective Chief Inspector David McBurney, from the PSNI’s public protection branch, had spoken out following an attack, reportedly by the UDA, on two men after one had been identified by a group on social media.

A group operating under the title ‘predator catchers NI’ had posted a video of them accusing a man of trying to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old boy for sex.

On Saturday, two men, both aged in their 50s, were hospitalised in an attack on their Newtownabbey home at around 8.30pm by three men wielding baseball bats.

Following media reports the UDA was behind the attack, police confirmed to the News Letter that they were exploring “paramilitary involvement” as “one line of inquiry”.

In a statement, Mr McBurney said: “Those involved in this type of vigilante behaviour aren’t in a position to ensure safeguarding issues are addressed and their actions could have a detrimental impact on the criminal justice process.”

Ms Sugden said she agreed with that assessment. However, she added: “It is maybe felt within the community that they (the PSNI) are not doing enough, and if that is the case then police need to address that so that others don’t take the law into their own hands.”

The PSNI were invited to respond to Ms Sugden’s comments but declined to do so.