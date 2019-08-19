PSNI hope to identify man after 'assault of 11-year-old child'

Police are appealing for information after the assault of an 11-year-old child in north Belfast.

A post on PSNI North Belfast Facebook page said: "Police in Tennent Street are seeking to identify a male suspect in relation to an assault of an 11 year old child on Salisbury Avenue, Belfast".

PSNI

The post adds that the incident took place on Sunday July 14 at 7.35pm.

It adds: "The male is described as in his late fifties, 5'9" in height, medium build, clean shaven, light tan and he spoke with a Belfast accent.

"If you have any information that may help us please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1591 of 14/07/19."