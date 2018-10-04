PSNI hunt hammer-wielding robber

Police are hunting for a hammer-wielding robber who targeted a shop in Co Armagh yesterday.

The incident happened in the Lough Road area of Lurgan shortly before 3.30pm

The armed man threatened a member of staff before making off on foot with a sum of money. He is described as being approximately 6ft tall, of stocky build, wearing a grey hooded top and dark coloured bottoms.

PSNI detectives are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information about the incident to contact Detectives at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 777 03/10/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.