PSNI hunt owner of abandoned motorbike

A bike, which appears to have been abandoned in a Co Armagh town, may have been stolen.

The PSNI said it is trying to identify the owner the Yamaha Motorbike.

Abandoned motorbike

A spokesperson said: "It was found abandoned on Watson Street, Portadown on Satuday night.

"It has no VRM, minor damage and is leaking fuel. Our own records show no owners details.

"While this may be a "run around" which has packed in and been abandoned, it may also have fallen from a trailer or possibly been stolen.

"If you recognise the bike or have any information regarding it or its owners, please call 101 and quote 1946 if 18/01/20."