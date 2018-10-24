PSNI identify murdered NI man

The PSNI has identified the man who died after he was assaulted in Northern Ireland earlier this month.

The name of the deceased is Ryan Macrae, a 32 year old man who died following an assault in Portaferry on Sunday October 14.

The PSNI has identified the 32 year-old who died after he was assaulted in the Church Street area (pictured) of Portaferry. (Photo: Google Street View)

A 19-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

Speaking about the arrest, Detective Inspector Deborah Eakin stated: “We are investigating the murder of Ryan Macrae following an incident in the area of Church Street, Portaferry, shortly before 1am on Sunday October 14, 2018.

“Following the incident the victim was admitted to hospital and unfortunately he subsequently passed away last night [Tuesday]."

D.I. Eakin added: “Two men aged 19 and 28 were charged with GBH with Intent following the incident in Portaferry on Sunday October 14 and subsequently appeared in Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday October 15. The 19 year old man has now been re-arrested on suspicion of Ryan’s murder.

“I would appeal to anyone who was present at the scene or who attempted to assist the victim after the attack in Church Street at 1am on Sunday October 14, 2018 to contact Detectives in Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 84 14/10/2018.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”