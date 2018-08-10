PSNI in £1 million drug bust

Cannabis worth £1 million has been seized by the PSNI, who made two arrests as part of the investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch seized a substantial quantity of illegal drugs and arrested a man and woman in Belfast on Thursday, August 9.”

PSNI

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “A 37-year-old woman was arrested in Stranmillis, and a 48-year-old man in the Lisburn Road area on Thursday, as part of a proactive investigation into the supply of illegal drugs in Northern Ireland.

“Searches were carried out and cannabis with an approximate street value of £1million recovered. The man and woman remain in police custody at this time.”

Inspector Mullan added: “These arrests and seizures are evidence of our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs into Northern Ireland. The seizure of these drugs has removed a substantial amount of cannabis and prevented £1million from falling into the hands of organised criminals who profit from other’s misery.”

He continued: “We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area. The number to call is 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”