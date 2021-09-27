Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the Lavinia Square area of south Belfast on Sunday night.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was struck several times with a dumbbell when two men entered the premises on Sunday night.

Detective Sergeant Fairfield said: “At around 8:30pm, it was reported that two men entered a property in the area with one man armed with a dumbbell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was struck a number of times with the dumbbell inside the property during the incident.

“The man was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw and injuries to his face and arms.

“It is believed the men then made off towards the Ormeau Road in a white Transit van following the incident.”

One of the men is described as wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and a blue cap.

The second man is described as wearing dark coloured clothing and a mask.

Detective Sergeant Fairfield added: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1270 27/09/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.