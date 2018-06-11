PSNI investigate man’s farm death

A man has died in an incident involving farm machinery in Lisnaskea, Country Fermanagh.

The incident happened in the Moughley Road area at about noon on Monday.

The PSNI said they attended the scene “of the sudden death of a male” but have not released any details of what happened or the deceased’s age.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of an incident in the Enniskillen area and was making enquiries. The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service also attended the scene, the BBC reported.

No further details have been released.