PSNI investigate war graves damage

Police in west Belfast are appealing for information following reports of damage to headstones in Belfast City Cemetery.

Chief Inspector Christian Bradley said: “Damage was reported to three war graves on Friday and damage to nine further war graves has been reported (Monday, October 7).

£To damage any grave is appalling and I can assure the public that we will conduct a thorough investigation in a bid to bring those responsible before the courts but we need the community to help us.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information that could assist with our investigation to contact police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 592 07/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”