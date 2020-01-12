PSNI investigating after armed robbers leave NI bank empty-handed - after they 'attempt to take cash through glass screens'

Detectives are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a bank in Armagh on January 10.

A PSNI spokesman said it was reported that around 4.45pm two men, armed with a knife and a hammer, entered the premises on Upper English Street - while a third male remained by the door.

The robbers made off empty handed

The would-be robbers attempted to take cash through the glass screens at the counter but were unable to do so - and fled empty-handed.

The PSNI spokesman added that it is believed the males then made off in a dark coloured car, possibly an Astra.

Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1307 10/01/20.