PSNI investigating deaths of three people in NI flat

Detectives are investigating the deaths of three people at a flat in Glin Ree Court in Newry.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “The bodies of an adult male, an adult female and a teenage girl were discovered at around 11am this morning.

The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries at an extremely early stage.”