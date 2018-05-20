PSNI investigating historic allegations against Dromore Diocese priest

The Diocese of Dromore has confirmed that the PSNI are currently investigating a safeguarding allegation of an historic nature against a Priest of the Diocese.

The priest under investigation has thus far not been named.

A spokesperson from the Dromore Communications Office said: “The Diocese and the priest are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation and will continue to do so.

“While this allegation is being investigated, and as part of the diocesan Safeguarding Procedures, the priest has voluntarily stepped aside from all public ministry pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The Diocese cannot make further comment at this time whilst an investigation is ongoing.”

The Diocese advise anyone who may have a concern of a safeguarding nature to contact the PSNI, Social Services, or the Diocesan Designated Safeguarding Officer on 07789917741.