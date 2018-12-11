PSNI issue warning to N.I. singletons seeking romance

The PSNI has issued a warning to Northern Ireland singletons who are seeking romance and love this Christmas.

In a bid to stop people who use dating websites falling victim to fraud, the PSNI warned men and women to be on their guard and shared guidelines set-out by N.I. Direct.

Men and women in Northern Ireland have lost large sums of money after being targeted by fraudsters using online dating websites.

"Christmas is a favourite time of year to find romance," said the PSNI.

"By all means be romantic, but don’t become a victim of online romance scams," they added.

The N.I. Direct guidelines urge people to exercise caution when sharing information online as it has resulted in people losing large sums of money to scammers.

How can I protect myself from romance fraud?

- Avoid giving away too many personal details when dating online. Revealing your full name, date of birth and home address may lead to your identity being stolen.

- Never send or receive money or give away your bank details to someone you’ve only met online, no matter how much you trust them or believe their story.

- Pick a reputable dating website and use the site’s messaging service. Fraudsters want to quickly switch to social media or texting so there’s no evidence of them asking you for money.

For more information on dating website scams and how to avoid becoming a victim to one visit the Action Fraud website.