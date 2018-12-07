PSNI issue warning to O2 customers seeking refund after network outage

The PSNI has issued a warning to O2 customers in Northern Ireland who are seeking compensation for the widespread O2 network outage problems on Thursday.

The warning concerns a message that has been shared thousands of times on social media.

The PSNI is warning O2 to not phone the number as it is a prank.

The message advises O2 customers affected by Thursday's network outage to telephone a number and they will receive a refund.

"Apparently there is something circulating on social media advising O2 customers to ring 141999 to get a refund after the data issues yesterday," said the PSNI.

"This is a prank and will put you through to the emergency operator, please don’t ring it."