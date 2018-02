The PSNI has issued a warning to people living in Londonderry after they received a report that a device had been left on a street in the city.

The PSNI said that a device had been left in the Grafton Street area.

Inspector Rosie Thompson said: “Police have carried out a search in the area, however nothing untoward has been found.

"I would ask all residents to remain vigilant. If anyone finds anything suspicious they should not touch or lift it. They should ring police immediately.”