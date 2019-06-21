PSNI launches legal challenge on Jamie Bryson search warrants

The PSNI has lodged an appeal with the High Court after having been found to have incorrectly applied for search warrants against loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.

Last month the High Court ruled the warrants were wrongly obtained, but did not have them formally quashed.

The permits were to carry out searches into claims that Mr Bryson was involved in the illegal supply of door staff. Documents, laptops and an iPad were reportedly seized.

Mr Bryson argued police can only seize journalistic material if warrants are signed by County Court Judge, whereas the warrants were actually signed by a lay magistrate

The High Court did not quash the warrants but ruled that police should have known the materials they were pursuing could include journalistic material.

Police have now appealed the decision in the High Court arguing the question is of “general public importance”. Police said they do not comment on live cases.