The incident happened at residential premises at the St Matthews Estate area of Keady yesterday evening, Thursday 18 November.

Police said that shortly after 7:50pm, it was reported that three masked men entered a house in the area with one man armed with a baseball bat and one man armed with a crowbar. It was reported that a male occupant aged in his twenties was lying on a sofa, when he was struck a number of times with the baseball bat. The men then left the property following the incident.

Police say enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are appealing to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1709 18/11/21. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

The burglary happened in Keady.

