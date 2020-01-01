PSNI name man who died in first fatal road collision of 2020

Police have named the man who died following a road traffic in Co Londonderry early this morning as 19-year-old Michael Og McKenna from the Maghera area.

The collision happened on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh just after 2.30am this morning.

Mr McKenna was the driver of a red Audi car that was involved in a collision with a grey Audi car.

The female driver of the other car and two teenage boys who were passengers in her car were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Moneysharvan Road early this morning and who saw either of the cars prior to the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Magherafelt or the Collision Investigation Unit. Police are particularly keen to speak with anyone with dash cam footage of the collision.

The Moneysharvan Road remains closed this morning while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision. It is expected to remain closed until lunchtime.

Officers can be contacted on tel 101, quoting reference 460 01/01/20.

The Moneysharvan Road has now reopened to traffic.

A Fermanagh woman who died following a collision in Irvinestown on Tuesday morning was the 55th person to die on Northern Ireland’s road in 2019.

Elaine Patricia McGarrity, 54, was on foot in the Brownshill Link Road area around 9am when she was stuck by a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.

The 22-year-old driver of the pick-up truck was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was travelling on the Brownshill Link Road and witnessed the collision, or anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist with police inquiries, to contact officers at Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 321 31/12/19.