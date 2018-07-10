PSNI name man who died while in custody

A man who died in custody at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast has been named by the PSNI as William Young.

The 26-year-old had been arrested following reports of a disturbance at The Chester on the Antrim Road in the north of the city at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The north Belfast man died in the early hours of Monday morning after medical treatment while in custody.

Following a post-mortem examination, police confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

The police ombudsman is continuing its investigation into the matter, and a police probe into the circumstances surrounding the disturbance is ongoing.