PSNI officer accused over sexual assault

A serving PSNI officer appeared in court on Monday accused of sexual assault and having an inappropriate relationship with a female he met through his job.

Gary Best, 51, is charged with three offences in connection with an alleged incident on September 24.

He faces counts of common assault and sexual assault against the same complainant.

Best, with an address c/o Musgrave PSNI Station, is further charged with misconduct in a public office.

It is alleged that he abused public trust in him as a police officer by having an inappropriate relationship with a female he met in the course of his employment.

In the dock at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, Best spoke once to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

A defence solicitor confirmed that he is currently suspended from work.

No further details of the alleged offences were disclosed during the brief hearing. A prosecution lawyer requested an eight-week adjournment.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall released Best on continuing bail, with his case due back in court on January 6.