PSNI officer in Facebook 'rant' against groups who post locations of mobile speed vans - 'potential to cost lives'

A police officer has used an official PSNI Facebook page to "rant" against people in Northern Ireland who post the locations of mobile speed vans on social media.

There are eight of what are formally referred to as mobile safety camera vehicles currently in operation in Northern Ireland.

The officer railed against those who share the locations of these vehicles on a specific Facebook page.

The Facebook page in question was not named by the officer but there are several in operation throughout Northern Ireland.

The officer explained that the Facebook page in question had agreed to stop sharing the locations of PSNI vehicle checks but was continuing to share the locations of the mobile safety camera vehicles.

"What really grinds my gears is that they are posting locations of mobile speed vans," said the PSNI officer.

A mobile safety camera vehicle. (Library image)

"Honestly why do you think these vans are out there?

"Rest assured it’s not a ticket making machine or fundraiser for the Christmas do... IT’S TO DETER SPEEDING!!!! How hard can that be to take on board?????

"The speeding which police often find to be the cause of road traffic collisions!!! What do they want? For you to use a different road and speed all you want????

"Such actions do not promote road safety, they do not prevent speeding, they do not save lives…they have the potential to COST LIVES," the officer added.

There are currently 90 locations throughout Northern Ireland where the eight mobile safety camera vehicles currently operate.

The officer went on to accuse the people behind such Facebook pages of helping motorists without insurance and road tax avoid detection.

"The locations where the speed vans are deployed are determined by the Road Safety Partnership and are specifically deployed to prevent death or serious injury!! That’s why they’re there!

"The people behind these pages warn the uninsured which roads to avoid, the untaxed [sic], those running on red (diesel), basically those who shouldn’t be on the road in the first place.

"The mind boggles sometimes."