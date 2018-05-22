PSNI officers cleared of assault over detained man’s injuries

A man treated for wrist fractures following his arrest and detention by the PSNI has had his assault claim rejected by the police ombudsman (PONI).

The man, who was arrested in west Belfast in April last year after an altercation at the family home, claimed to have sustained injuries to his wrists, neck and shoulders while being detained.

He had initially been taken to hospital in handcuffs but was then again escorted to hospital, while still in custody, the following day having complained of pain in his arms.

The ombudsman said the nature of the injuries led to criminal interviews of the officers involved as well as the civilian detention officers (CDOs).

In a statement, PONI said: “Three police officers who had been present at the hospital told investigators that the detainee had become aggressive and had to be restrained on a hospital bed. Handcuffs had been applied, they said, as the man attempted to bite and kick officers. Body worn video recorded by one of the officers showed the man screaming for the handcuffs to be removed.

“Police documentation also noted that he had been involved in an altercation prior to police arrival at his home and that he had fallen on to his shoulder in hospital after bending over to tie his shoelace.”

A report was forwarded to the PPS who directed no prosecution of any police officer or CDO, and the ombudsman subsequently “found no grounds” to recommend disciplinary proceedings.