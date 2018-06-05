PSNI officers cleared of smashing ‘non-existent’ television

Police officers have been cleared of damaging a 43-inch television during a house search – after video evidence showed there was no TV in the room at the time.

Further complaints to the police ombudsman (PONI) alleging spills of washing powder and black marks left on walls were also dismissed after the video was examined.

Following an investigation, PONI found “police had conducted the search in a professional and considerate manner,” and that “there was nothing to suggest that a series of marks on the bedroom walls had been caused by them”.

The search resulted in the male householder being arrested on suspicion of an offence. He denied any wrongdoing and alleged his arrest was an act of harassment.

The investigator also rejected the man’s claims that officers had deliberately mistreated him by making him wait outside the custody suite in a cold police van for four hours, without food and without access to a bathroom.

Enquiries revealed that although there were unavoidable delays in accessing the custody suite, the man had been allowed to use a bathroom and had been allowed out to stretch his legs.