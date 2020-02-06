PSNI officers come under attack from masked crowd and man assaulted in city violence - police say local community 'deserve better'

PSNI officers came under attack last night during public disorder in north Belfast.

Police are investigating public disorder in north Belfast last night (Wednesday 5th February) during which officers came under attack, and where a man was assaulted.

Victoria Parade in north Belfast - Google maps

Around 7.40pm police received a report that a large number of people were in the vicinity of Victoria Parade - and had started to smash and throw bottles.



Police attended the area where there were approximately 50 to 100 people present.

A trolley had been set on fire.

A PSNI spokesman added that it had been reported that a man had been assaulted.

The spokesman added that the victim, aged in his thirties, was located and taken to hospital by the NIAS for treatment of his injuries, including to his hand.

It was reported three males were involved in the assault on the man.



During the disorder, police came under attack by some of those present, some of whom were masked and who threw masonry at police. No officers were injured.



Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said: "This was disgraceful behaviour by all those involved in this public disorder and criminal behaviour last night in north Belfast, during which officers who were working to keep people safe came under attack.



"A man was also assaulted in the area and required treatment at hospital.



"The actions of those involved were despicable, and the local community deserves better.

"Residents of north Belfast should not be subjected to this type of reckless behaviour which I have no doubt will have left those impacted feeling frightened in their homes.

"The community rightly deserves to live in peace.



“I want to reassure the local community that we continue to have additional resources dedicated to the area to respond to any incidents.



“I would ask anyone with any information about what occurred in the area last night to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 1745 of 05/02/20.



“I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault to call us on 101 and quote reference number 1777 of 05/02/20.”



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.



