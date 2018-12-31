PSNI officers get extra domestic violence training

PSNI officers in the Fermanagh and Omagh District have been given extra training on the way the force deals with domestic violence.

The BBC report that 60 officers from the district have been given the training by Fermanagh Women’s Aid, with plans in place for all officers in Fermanagh and Omagh to undergo the programme.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty told the broadcaster the domestic and sexual violence training had given the officers a better understanding.

“Part of this training was to equip the officers to see beyond the black eye and really get to understand what’s going on in that woman’s life and how we can make it better for her,” he said.

“The officers themselves now get it, they really understand what domestic abuse is and it’s not just about black eyes, it’s much more than that.

“There’s a hidden domestic abuse that is going on in so many homes that we are only scratching the tip of the iceberg with.”

He continued: “Our main drive before was sometimes all about the criminal justice process,” he said. Our role is to protect people and prevent harm, that’s what we do day in day out, and officers were getting frustrated when they didn’t get a statement of complaint or the statement of complaint was withdrawn.

“But in reality the officers who’ve now been trained have realised it’s much more than just the criminal justice journey, a journey with a partner (agency) to support that woman to a much better place is sometimes just what that woman wants and needs.”