PSNI officers honoured for dedicated service

The PSNI has welcomed a range of policing related honours in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

An MBE has been awarded to Detective Chief Superintendent (DCI) Andrew Freeburn and three Queen’s Police Medals (QPM) have also been awarded, to Detective Inspector (DI) David Lowans, Detective Sergeant (DS) Dawn Forsythe and Sergeant David McIlwaine.

DCI Freeburn has over 27 years’ service and currently works in Crime Operations. Throughout his career he has built and developed relationships across the communities and has worked with a range of statutory and voluntary organisations, including the Northern Ireland Council for Ethnic Minorities, to educate officers on the various issues facing minority communities.

Detective Inspector David Lowans has been a police officer for over 30 years. Serving predominantly in a detective role for over 15 years, he has worked on a number of high profile murder investigations.

Sergeant David McIlwaine is currently the Sergeant of the Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team. With over 30 years of service, he has been influential in enhancing relationships and building community confidence in policing.

Detective Sergeant Dawn Forsythe has been a police officer for 32 years and currently holds a position as Detective Sergeant in Crime Operations.

Robert Jeffrey has also been awarded a BEM for his services to Policing and the Community in Northern Ireland.