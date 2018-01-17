PSNI on hand to help with lorry load of beer

Police in Co Armagh had a busy night last night when they helped a lorry driver who had jackknifed with a load of beer kegs.

PSNI officers from Newtownhamilton said they had helped transport a patient to hospital from Crossmaglen, helped a nurse stuck in the snow get to work, and were on hand to help the lorry driver with the beer kegs.

Writing on social media, a PSNI officer from Newry and Mourne district said: “Police from Newtownhamilton have been out and about through out the night.

“The weather was pretty poor for driving but we were able to assist our colleagues in the health service by transporting a patient to hospital from Crossmaglen.”

The officer continued: “We were further able to assist the health service. We transported a nurse into work who was unable to get though the snow.

“And finally, assisted a lorry driver who had jackknifed with a lorry load of beer kegs (he had to get through). A busy night.”